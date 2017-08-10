Metro Vancouver Transit Police Expands Use of SceneDoc’s Mobile Platform

Toronto, ON, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SceneDoc, public safety’s new standard for data collection, announces with Motorola Solutions Canada, an agreement to deliver its innovative Collect application to Metro Vancouver Transit Police. This marks a move to “Phase II” of its pilot, expanding its use across the police service.

SceneDoc introduced a concept they call “Timeline” through V4.0; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the SceneDoc mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task, and supervisors find the oversight it provides, unprecedented in law enforcement.

“Police leaders in every continent are looking to get their agencies more mobile, and in that journey, are empowering officers to spend more time in the field and far less time collecting, generating, retrieving and sharing data and reports.” says SceneDoc CEO, Alex Kottoor.

Through the first phase of the initial pilot, officers were saving north of an hour per shift, and in some cases two to three hours. While time savings are critical, the SceneDoc application afforded MVTP the opportunity to securely share information at the point of need. During the course of Phase I of the pilot, there were a handful of events and incidents where SceneDoc allowed for far better decision making and collaboration by virtue of sharing and seeing the data officers were collecting in real time.

“SceneDoc has brought to market a powerful set of capabilities for public safety and a growing number of our customers are asking us for solutions that SceneDoc’s platform delivers”, says Motorola Solutions Canada President, George Krausz. “Motorola Solutions and SceneDoc are working together to advance mission-critical communications by connecting public safety and commercial customers with real-time data and intelligence.”

SceneDoc recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

