Mexico’s New Leader Adds More NAFTA Uncertainty

CBJ — The recent election of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as Mexico’s new president is likely to add more uncertainty to the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Following his majority win, Lopez Obrador said he supports reaching a deal on renegotiating NAFTA with the United States and Canada, although that could be complicated given that he and U.S. President Donald Trump are on opposite ends of the political spectrum. Trump immediately congratulated Lopez Obrador on his victory, but whether the relationship remains cordial beyond that has yet to be seen.

It’s been well documented that NAFTA talks have been stalled for months. Now Lopez Obrador will propose that his own team of experts be included in the trade talks.

Lopez Obrador says he will respect the current team of negotiators, and let them continue representing Mexico until he takes office Dec. 1, noting that he wants to have information on what’s being discussed and “to help as much as we can.”

From Canada’s perspective, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to stay in touch with the outgoing Mexican president, but hopes to work closely with the country’s president-elect.

@CanBizJournal