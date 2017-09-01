Mezzotin Minerals Announces Results of Preliminary Drill Programme on Sabi Star Completed by Max Mind

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 1, 2017) - Mezzotin Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MEZ) (“Mezzotin” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received the results of a preliminary drilling programme undertaken by Max Mind Investments (Zimbabwe) (Private) Limited (“Max Mind”) on the Company’s Sabi Star mineral claims covering approximately 2,348 hectares on the Odzi Gold Belt in the eastern part of Zimbabwe. Under a tribute agreement with the Company’s Zimbabwean subsidiary, Max Mind has the right to explore and, if warranted, mine the Company’s Sabi Star claims for tantalum and other minerals in consideration for a royalty equal to 20% of the pre-tax net profit realized by Max Mind from mining operations. The Sabi Star claims overlie a number of pegmatites within ultramafic rocks of the Mutare Greenstone Belt, which have been exploited in the past for their tantalite content.

An initial surface channel/panel sampling programme over two of the most promising pegmatites in 2010 indicated a sporadic distribution of the tantalite mineralization however, using a 250 g/t cut off, 44% of the samples returned an average grade of 508g/t of recoverable tantalite containing approximately 52% Ta 2 O 5 .

Geological mapping was completed over the area in 2015 and subsequent to this work 12 trenches were sampled at 1-m intervals and analyzed, which confirmed the irregular zonation of the pegmatites and sporadic distribution of the tantalite. Nevertheless, the results suggested that there could be coherent zones of exploitable mineralization and Max Mind undertook the 10-hole drill programme listed in Table 1 and shown on the plan in Figure 1.

Table 1 List of drill holes

BHID X Y Z Azimuth

(deg.) Incl.

(deg.) Depth

(m) Collar Analyses Lithology DDT2/1 390396 7876650 872 180 -60 65.24 Y Y Y DDT2/2 390393 7876597 873 360 -60 35.11 Y N Y DDT2/2A 390494 7876649 880 180 -60 44.54 Y N Y DDT2/2B 390495 7876602 879 360 -60 65.64 Y Y Y DDT4/1 390490 7876670 877 180 -60 86.54 Y Y Y DDT4/2 390840 7876920 882 360 -60 38.54 Y Y Y DDT8/1 390902 7876999 882 315 -60 80.44 Y Y Y DDT10/1 390948 7876949 880 135 -60 53.74 Y N Y DDT10/2 390922 7876977 880 315 -60 41.74 Y Y Y DDT10/3 390494 7876649 880 0 -90 19.74 Y Y Y 10 390396 7876650 872 10 10 531.27 10 7 10

To view Figure 1, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/mez0901fig1.pdf.

The trench analyses focussed on tantalum, niobium, titanium, tungsten and tin and the tantalo-columbite intercepts formed the targets for the HQ core drilling. Two lines 200 m apart on each of the two pegmatites were selected with inclined holes spaced at approximate 100-m intervals along the lines and depths planned at around 70 m.

These were completed between April and June 2016. Some holes had to be re-collared because of bad ground and only seven holes produced core of sufficient quality to be logged, split, sampled and sent to the accredited SGS laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa. The three other holes were logged but not sampled.

Only the pegmatite intercepts were sampled and these at 1-m intervals. On Pegmatite 1 (See Figure 1) a total of 335.61 m were drilled and the average inclined pegmatite width was 39.09 m. A total of 195.66 m were drilled on Pegmatite 2 and the average pegmatite intercept width was 6.87 m.

The geological and structural core logging indicates that both pegmatites have irregular outlines with moderate to steep dips to the north and northwest.

The core splitting and sampling was done on site with half being taken as a sample and the other half retained for reference. Each sample despatched weighed approximately 3 kg and a total of 258 samples, including Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and duplicates, were sent to SGS for analysis of Tantalum, Beryllium, Niobium, Germanium, Tin, Rubidium, Lithium, Tungsten, Caesium and Titanium.

All analytical receipts were checked for quality through the CRMs and the few batches that were not acceptable were sent for re-analysis. The Harare office of SRK Consulting has approved the quality aspects of the analytical work.

The drilling results show that the tantalum and lithium intercepts are not coincident and this is confirmed by correlation statistics between the two elements. The analytical results of this drilling programme are similar to those obtained from earlier sampling. Also confirmed are the positive grades from some of the mineralized zones, which indicate that further, closely spaced drilling is required. However, while the analyses indicate that the Sabi Star pegmatites have potential to be economically mined, the drill spacing of approximately 200 by 100 m is far too wide to allow any of the mineralization to be categorized as a mineral resource and additional infill drilling will be required on perhaps a 25 by 25 m grid.

The tables below show the intercepts for each borehole. These record the best intercepts for either Ta 2 O 5 or Li 2 O or both where the higher values do correspond. Beryllium and Titanium are not reported because of their very low grades.

Table 2 Section through DDT4 Hanging and Footwall Mineralised Zones (“HWMZ” and “FWMZ”)

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm FWMZ DDT4/1 12.5 26.2 335 0.38 139 15.2 120 346 5420 1104 FWMZ

Split DDT4/1 12.5 18.6 400 0.41 35 18.7 82 413 7381 1198 DDT4/1 18.6 21.3 31 0.06 8 11.1 19 32 7228 996 DDT4/1 21.3 26.2 441 0.53 343 13.5 227 455 1982 1055 HWMZ/1 DDT4/2 25.0 29.1 111 1.01 122 7.9 200 115 1783 328 HWMZ/2 DDT4/2 17.0 21.0 80 1.57 89 7.6 107 82 1020 140

Table 3 Section through DDT2 Footwall Zone

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm FWMZ DDT2/2B 25.0 63.0 217 0.42 148 13 178 224 3558 489 FWMZ Splits DDT2/2B 25.0 35.0 296 0.83 85 17 173 306 7964 915 DDT2/2B 35.0 63.0 189 0.27 170 11 180 195 1985 337

Table 4 Section through DDT2 best intersections for different elements Hangingwall Zone

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm Mineralised zones variable depending on elements DDT2/1 9.0 54.7 173 3.7 46 10 74 178 1326 989 DDT2/1 9.0 18.0 247 2.2 67 12 66 255 2109 717 DDT2/1 18.0 35.9 20 5.1 14 5 36 21 94 240 DDT2/1 35.9 54.7 282 3.0 67 13 115 291 2127 1831 DDT2/1 8.0 58.7 172 3.4 48 10 107 178 1410 937

Table 5 Section through DDT2 best intersection for DDT2/2B

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm DDT2/2B 8.6 14.0 34.9 4.4 12 11 39 36 923 516

Table 6 Section through DDT8 best Ta 2 O 5 intersections

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm DDT8/1 14 15.0 119.4 0.1 97 7 69 123 1750 184 DDT8/1 36 37.0 98.3 0.1 202 7 48 102 265 37 DDT8/1 46 47.0 107.0 0.0 176 9 53 110 386 25

Table 7 Section DDT10 best tantalite intersections

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm DDT10/2 21 22 95 0.01 133 9 10 98 16 3 DDT10/2 23 24 133 0.01 272 9 19 137 32 14

Table 8 Section DDT4 intersections at nominal 250 ppm Ta 2 O 5 cut-off

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm FWMZ DDT4/1 12.54 26.22 335 0.38 139 15 120 346 5420 1104 FWMZ Split DDT4/1 12.54 18.57 400 0.41 35 19 82 413 7381 1199 DDT4/1 18.57 21.25 31 0.06 8 11 19 32 7228 996 DDT4/1 21.25 26.22 441 0.53 343 14 227 455 1982 1055

Table 9 Section DDT2 HWMZ and FWMZ intersections at nominal 250 g/t Ta 2 O 5 cut-off

Mineralised Zone BHID From

m To

m Ta2O5

ppm Li2O

% Nb2O5

ppm GeO2

ppm SnO2

ppm WO3

ppm Rb2O

ppm Cs2O

ppm HWMZ DDT2/1 8.0 18.0 10 0.02 73 71 12 84 256 2004 DDT2/1 46.3 52.7 6 0.06 96 57 22 63 657 3029 Total 16 0.04 80 67 16 76 412 2432 FWMZ DDT2/2B 32.0 37.0 458 1.01 203 13 491 473 4538 775 DDT2/2B 48.0 51.0 277 0.30 144 12 152 286 1507 300 DDT2/2B 56.0 60.0 408 0.21 535 10 140 422 1042 270 Total 396 0.57 299 12 289 409 2615 488

Qualified Person / Quality Control Procedures

Anthony Martin (PrSciNat), an independent technical consultant to Mezzotin and qualified person under NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

The quality control procedures related to the drilling including sampling, sample preparation and analyses have been reviewed by SRK Consulting in Harare.

About Mezzotin Minerals Inc. and Max Mind (Zimbabwe) Limited

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration for and development of mineral deposits in Africa. The Company holds exploration and mineral rights in Zimbabwe, known as the Sabi Star Property (“Sabi Star”). Sabi Star is comprised of 30 rare earth exploration permits covering a total of 2,348 hectares. The property is located in Eastern Zimbabwe approximately 150 kilometres from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and approximately 250 kilometres from the border of South Africa. The property is located on the Odzi Gold Belt, a known mineralization belt having historically produced gold, copper, tin, tantalum, niobium and diamonds.

The results noted in this press release are based on information provided to the Company by Max Mind and the Company has relied on this information and takes no responsibility for any errors in such information or omissions therefrom.

