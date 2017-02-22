MFRI Announces that It has formed a Consortium with Danish Company Logstor to bid the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project

NILES, IL–(Marketwired – Feb 22, 2017) – MFRI, (NASDAQ: MFRI), announced today that its Perma-Pipe subsidiary has formed a consortium with Danish company Logstor to bid the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. This consortium joins the leading pre-insulated piping manufacturers in North America and Europe to take advantage of their combined fabrication, engineering and material science expertise.

The EACOP project is a 1450 Km (900 mile) long heavy crude oil pipeline from the Lake Albert Basin in Uganda to the Tanga port in Tanzania being developed by French oil company Total E&P, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and London-based Tullow Oil. The pipeline is 24 inches in diameter, and is electrically heat traced.

CEO David Mansfield commented, “We are very excited by this opportunity to join forces with Logstor to bid what will be the longest insulated and heat traced pipeline in the world. We believe that the combined experience and expertise of our two organizations can bring significant value to the various EACOP stakeholders.”

MFRI, Inc.

MFRI, Inc. is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, MFRI has operations at seven locations in five countries.