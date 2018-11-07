MGX Minerals Announces Manufacturing of Third Rapid Lithium Extraction Oil & Gas Wastewater Treatment System

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) and engineering subsidiary PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. (“PurLucid”) are pleased to provide an update on manufacturing of its third petrolithium and advanced wastewater treatment system. Manufacturing of nano-filtration membrane housing is underway and primary nano-flotation, piping and structural components are expected to commence fabrication in the second half of November. Control systems are expected to commence fabrication in December.

The system will be capable of processing 20m3/h and utilized to treat one-through steam generator (“OTSG”) boiler blowdown brine. OTSG represents the largest water loss at steam assisted gravity drainage (“SAGD”) facilities. The system will treat water suitable for reuse, saving the majority of water loss and greatly reducing both the complexity and cost for new and expansion SAGD projects.

The system, which will also be capable of extracting lithium and other valuable elements, is initially planned for deployment in Alberta. The Company may however at its discretion choose to deploy the system to its western United States or South American lithium brine projects, depending on the economics and advancement of those projects over the next few months.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards held in London in May ( see press release dated May 18, 2018 ). The Company has also been selected as a finalist for the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards- Emerging Technology and Rising Star- to be held in New York City in December. For more information on the event visit https://geaweb.platts.com/Finalists/Finalists2018 .

About PurLucid

PurLucid’s exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology was designed specifically for oilfield environments. The technology separates impurities from oil and gas wastewater and produces clean water as a final product. This allows for the recycling or controlled release of oilfield wastewater and reduces or eliminates downhole and associated transportation costs. Water handling costs are one of the largest operating costs in the oilfield and oilsands operations today. Learn more at www.purlucid.com . MGX has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in PurLucid through successive investments.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in lithium, magnesium and silicon assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

