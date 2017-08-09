MGX Minerals Announces N.I. 51-101 Estimated Prospective Oil and Gas Resource for Paradox Basin Petrolithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) is pleased to report estimated prospective resources (the “Estimate”) attributable to the Company’s Paradox Basin Petrolithium Project (the “Project”), consisting of leasehold and royalty interests in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado.

The Estimate was prepared by the Ryder Scott Company, L.P. (“Ryder Scott”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator within the meaning of National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”), with an effective date of June 30, 2017. The Estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. Although the salts may not perform well under stimulation or fracking, the Project contains many clastics and is highly pressurized. Management estimates the total cost required to achieve commercial production from the Project to be $8 million based on the expectation of completion of 3D seismic survey and one horizontal well being drilled. The timeline of the Project is five years, with the estimated first date of commercial production being 18 months from the commencement of drilling using vertical and horizontal drilling techniques along with proprietary patented water handling technology as the Project was conceived. Significant economic factors that may affect the Project relate primarily to operational costs, efficiencies and commodity pricing.

Table 1

Estimated Gross Volumes

Unrisked Undiscovered Hydrocarbons Initially in Place (Prospective Areas)

Leasehold Interests in San County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado

As of June 30, 2017 Formation OOIP – MMBO OGIP – BCF COC* P90 P50 P10 P90 P50 P10 Paradox Clastics CB2 658.412 861.819 1146.835 526.779 689.513 917.512 0.075 CB3 654.882 859.260 1147.780 523.955 687.411 918.239 0.075 CB4 202.121 266.404 360.542 161.712 213.137 288.434 0.075 CB5 522.456 689.867 921.363 417.988 551.901 737.155 0.075 CB6 105.779 140.097 185.564 84.633 112.088 148.469 0.045 CB7 29.664 39.368 52.916 23.371 31.498 42.334 0.032 CB8 302.101 397.712 524.047 241.692 318.199 419.258 0.068 CB9 182.282 240.960 321.274 145.843 192.782 257.041 0.068 CB10 233.259 303.841 405.630 186.610 243.089 324.524 0.068 CB11 31.746 42.134 57.031 25.398 33.707 45.625 0.032 CB12 148.630 196.857 261.902 118.915 157.494 209.537 0.045 CB13 147.025 194.154 259.693 117.625 155.326 207.764 0.045 CB14 50.415 66.798 89.782 40.334 53.443 71.833 0.045 CB15 103.477 136.703 182.660 82.785 109.373 146.141 0.045 CB16 43.581 57.665 77.645 34.866 46.135 62.120 0.045 CB17 59.391 77.819 104.356 47.518 62.256 83.486 0.040 CB18 73.100 97.038 129.444 58.485 77.633 103.568 0.045 CB19 267.712 349.741 470.387 214.184 279.803 376.352 0.068 CB20 46.692 61.024 82.382 37.035 48.824 65.912 0.040 CB21 (Cane Creek) 563.793 736.091 989.116 451.071 588.917 791.318 0.097 CB22 89.054 118.845 161.139 71.248 95.080 128.919 0.045 Leadville 6.900 14.200 25.000 317.100 465.200 660.200 0.066

*COC – Chance of Commerciality = Chance of Discovery * Chance of Development

Table 2a

Summary of Risked Prospective (Recoverable) Hydrocarbon Resources

Leasehold Interests in San County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado

As of June 30, 2017 PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES RESOURCES LIGHT CRUDE OIL

MMBO CONVENTIONAL NATURAL GAS- BCF TIGHT OIL

MMBO SHALE GAS

BCF Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net PROSPECTIVE

(High Estimate) 0.26 0.20 22.55 16.91 41.17 30.88 32.94 24.71 PROSPECTIVE

(Best Estimate) 0.14 0.11 15.29 11.47 28.78 21.59 23.02 17.27 PROSPECTIVE

(Low Estimate) 0.07 0.05 10.10 7.58 19.91 14.93 15.93 11.95

Notes:

1. There is no certainty that any portion of the resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources.

2. Summed volumes in this table are arithmetic summations of various individual reservoirs at the Project and are consequently not statistically correct representations of the range of resources.

3. Ryder Scott used probabilistic methods to conduct the Estimate from a technical standpoint and did not consider the expiration of the leases constituting the Project.

4. Light Crude Oil and Tight Oil are expressed in millions of standard 42-gallon barrels (“MMBO”).

5. Conventional Natural Gas and Shale Gas volumes are reported in billions of cubic feet (“BCF”).

Geologic Background

Various operators in the region have concluded that the presence of open natural fractures is the primary control on well productivity in the Paradox clastic breaks. Ryder Scott evaluated 21 prospective intervals corresponding to Clastic Breaks 2 through 22. All 21 clastic breaks displayed very consistent stratigraphy across the elevation area. Lithological correlation of the organic shale intervals, anhydrites and salts in and adjacent to the various clastic breaks are relatively even with the various vintages of wells and well log types ranging from gamma ray– neutron logs to sonic logs to modern lithodensity– neutron logs. The clastic breaks display only minor variations in thickness; in contrast, the intervening salt layers can vary significantly. Most of the clastic intervals in the area of interest are confined vertically by salt layers. The presence of salt may inhibit the creation of fractures in the thinner intervals both from natural forces and artificial simulation.

Ownership

MGX holds a 75% working interest in the Project with the remaining interest primarily controlled by a private Utah corporation (the “Paradox Partner”). The Paradox Partner has been engaged by MGX as subcontracted operator of the Project.

Qualified Person

The technical portions of this press release were prepared and reviewed by Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument (N.I.) 43-101 Standards.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in petrolithium, magnesium and silicon assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the volume of resources. Although MGX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information available to the Company. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements.

MGX believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: inaccurate estimation of MGX’s prospective resources; risk associated with the Company having no history of operations or earnings including, but not limited to, any oil and gas operations; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in MGX’s public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in this press release, and in MGX’s annual information form, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, MGX does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Resource Definitions

Resources encompass all petroleum quantities that originally existed on or within the earth’s crust in naturally occurring accumulations, including Discovered and Undiscovered (recoverable and unrecoverable) plus quantities already produced. “Total Resources” is equivalent to “Total Petroleum Initially In-Place”. Resources are classified in the following categories:

Total Petroleum Initially In-Place (“TPIIP”) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered.

Discovered Petroleum Initially In-Place (“DPIIP”) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves, and Contingent Resources; the remainder is unrecoverable.

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Economic Contingent Resources are those contingent resources that are currently economically recoverable. Sub-Economic Contingent Resources are those contingent resources that are not currently economically recoverable, provided that there should be a reasonable expectation of a change in economic conditions within the near future that will result in them becoming economically viable.

Undiscovered Petroleum Initially In Place (“UPIIP”) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, on a given date, to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of UPIIP is referred to as Prospective Resources and the remainder is unrecoverable.

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development.

Unrecoverable is that portion of DPIIP or UPIIP quantities which is estimated, as of a given date, not to be recoverable by future development projects. A portion of these quantities may become recoverable in the future as commercial circumstances change or technological developments occur; the remaining portion may never be recovered due to the physical/chemical constraints represented by subsurface interaction of fluids and reservoir rocks.

The range of uncertainty of estimated recoverable volumes may be represented by either deterministic scenarios or by a probability distribution. Resources are provided as low, best and high estimates as follows:

Low Estimate: This is considered to be a conservative estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the low estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90 percent probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the low estimate.

Best Estimate: This is considered to be the best estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater than or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability (P50) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

High Estimate: This is considered to be an optimistic estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the high estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10 percent probability (P10) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the high estimate.

Certain resource estimate volumes disclosed herein are arithmetic sums of multiple estimates of DPIIP or UPIIP, which statistical principles indicate may be misleading as to volumes that may actually be recovered. Readers should give attention to the estimates of individual classes of resources and appreciate the differing probabilities of recovery associated with each class as explained under this Resource Definitions section.

CONTACT: Contact Information Jared Lazerson President and CEO Telephone: 1.604.681.7735 Web: www.mgxminerals.com