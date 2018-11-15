MGX Minerals Increases Ownership to 60% in Cleantech and Lithium Extraction Partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) ( CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF ) is pleased to report the Company has increased its ownership stake in engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. (“PurLucid”) to 60%. This ownership increase was recently approved by PurLucid shareholders under Phase V of the investment agreement through the issuance of 1,001,000 common shares of the Company ( see press release dated January 25, 2018 ).

NFLi-5 Plant Deployment Update

MGX reports that installation and testing of a commercial-scale 5m3 per hour (750 barrel per day) NFLi-5 petrolithium and advanced wastewater treatment system is now complete. Revenue from environmental processing of evaporator blowdown wastewater (“EBD”) will commence next week with lithium extraction of post processed clean water to follow shortly thereafter. Three additional (2 x 10m3 per hour and 1 x 20m3 per hour) systems will be deployed, approximately every other month, during the first half of 2019. Additional systems may be added to this schedule as additional wastewater treatment, petrolithium, geothermal and natural mineral brine projects and customers come online.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards.

About PurLucid

PurLucid’s exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology was designed specifically for oilfield environments. The technology separates impurities from oil and gas wastewater and produces clean water as a final product. This allows for the recycling or controlled release of oilfield wastewater and reduces or eliminates downhole and associated transportation costs. Water handling costs are one of the largest operating costs in the oilfield and oilsands operations today. Learn more at www.purlucid.com . MGX has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in PurLucid through successive investments.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

