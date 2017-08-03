Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab of D&H Distributing Recognized on CRN’s List of Top 100 Executives

HARRISBURG, PA–(Marketwired – August 03, 2017) – D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Co-Presidents Michael Schwab and Dan Schwab of D&H to its 2017 list of Top 100 Executives. According to The Channel Company, this annual list recognizes leaders in the technology space who have “played an integral role in shaping today’s IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.” Dan Schwab and Michael Schwab appear on CRN’s 2017 Top Sales Leaders list, a sub-list of the Top 100 executives roster, at number 25.

The CRN Top 100 Executives List includes industry luminaries such as Michael Dell, HP’s Meg Whitman, Amazon’s Andy Jassy, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, to mention only a few of the pioneers included among this series of leaders. Michael and Dan have appeared on this publisher’s Top 100 lists going back to 2008, including ranking #1 on the “SMB Superstars” Top Executives list in 2011. Dan Schwab, Michael Schwab, and D&H Distributing itself have each received a range of industry, national, and community honors. They include ongoing appearances on the Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies (#118 as per the 2016 ranking), the Anti-Defamation League Torch of Liberty Award in 2015, a recurring rank of #1 on Central Penn Business Journal’s Top 100 Companies list, an ESOP Association Annual Award for Communications Excellence, a 2016 TMC Tech Culture Award, and induction into the Dealerscope Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Today’s IT ecosystem is undergoing major changes, from a disruptive, technological innovation boom to the unprecedented shift to a services-driven market,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “For both technology suppliers and solution providers, navigating these uncertain waters and maintaining a competitive edge requires strong leadership and vision. CRN’s 2017 Top 100 Executives actively embody these qualities, providing the exemplary guidance their companies need to thrive in this new environment and move the IT channel forward.”

“We’re thrilled to be included on the Top 100 Executives List once again,” said Michael Schwab. “To be in the company of this caliber of IT leaders is a great honor. Rather than just a congratulatory event, we consider this an ongoing call-to-commitment to the channel, wherein we’ll maintain and enhance our offering to resellers and partners, including the delivery of new services, platforms, technologies, and educational venues.”

“We’re proud to be named a Top Sales Leader, since this correlates directly to the level of success we’ve been able to generate for resellers in the real-world marketplace,” added Dan Schwab. “Our success over decades of business is a deliberate result of our engagement with customers, assessing their needs in an industry that remains in the long-term throes of evolution. We take seriously our role as a partner for both VARs and manufacturers, catering a regimen of support that adapts to the perpetual developments of the market.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2017 issue of CRN and is online at www.crn.com/top100.

