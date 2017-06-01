Michael W. Choe Named Chief Executive Officer of Charlesbank, Effective July 1, 2017, Succeeding Michael R. Eisenson, Who Will Continue as Co-Chairman of Charlesbank

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC today announced that President Michael Choe will succeed Founding Partner Michael Eisenson as CEO of the firm, effective July 1, 2017. Michael Choe joined Charlesbank in 1998, the year of the firm’s founding. He became a Managing Director of the firm in 2006, was elected to the firm’s Management Committee in 2010 and was appointed President of Charlesbank in 2014.

Michael Eisenson has been the CEO of Charlesbank since its inception in 1998, having served previously as the CEO of Harvard Private Capital Group, the firm’s predecessor. Mr. Eisenson will continue to serve as the Co-Chairman of Charlesbank, along with Founding Partner Kim Davis. Fellow Founding Partner Tim Palmer will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Choe, Mr. Eisenson noted, “Charlesbank has been deeply committed to developing a strong bench of talent and to a thoughtful and seamless evolution of management responsibilities from one generation of partners to the next. Mike Choe has had a distinguished career in his 20 years at Charlesbank and its predecessor, both as an investor and as a key contributor to building the firm. His appointment as CEO, with the unanimous support of the partners, is the natural culmination of a leadership transition begun during the investment of Charlesbank Equity Fund VII. I am enormously gratified by the depth of the leadership we have built at Charlesbank, and completely confident that Mike and the partnership will continue our longstanding commitment to providing outstanding results for our investors, with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. I look forward to supporting Mike in his new role through my active continued involvement as Co-Chairman and member of the Investment Committee of the firm.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Charlesbank with the trust and support of my partners. Michael Eisenson is a leader of extraordinary vision and commitment, and it is an honor to succeed him as CEO,” said Mr. Choe. “Together with our co-founders, Michael devoted himself tirelessly over his career to establishing Charlesbank as a leading investment firm with an outstanding track record and a reputation for uncompromising integrity, fairness and diligence. I look forward to continuing to work closely with all the partners to build on this foundation and advance our core mission of delivering superior returns to our investors.”

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $3 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, typically of companies with enterprise values of between $150 million to $1.5 billion, and also engages in opportunistic credit investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, visit www.charlesbank.com.

