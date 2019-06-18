Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Michelin Mining Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence June 19, 2019 Michelin Mining Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence June 19, 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDifference Capital Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of ShareholdersDifference Capital Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of ShareholdersMichelin Mining Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence June 19, 2019