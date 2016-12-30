Michigan Neuropathy Neurological Treatment Center Offering a No Cost Neuropathy Severity Exam; Industry Visions Reports

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI–(Marketwired – December 30, 2016) – In a recent appearance on CBS 62 morning news sponsored by Industry Visions, Dr. Karl R.O.S. Johnson, DC conducted a tour of his neurological treatment center for a Michigan Business Biography segment hosted by Allyn Mark. Dr. Johnson, owner and director of the center, has developed a breakthrough program for treatment of patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

“There are many causes of neuropathy,” said Johnson, “including Diabetes, smoking, chemotherapy and so many more that we classify under idiopathic, which simply concludes causes that are unknown. No matter what the mechanism, neuropathy simply means a nerve that is not functioning properly. The damage to the nerves leads to pain, burning, tingling and numbness that can greatly affect the lives of those suffering. The good news is the new technological advances we use at our clinic are improving nerve and muscle function, balance, coordination and mobility. Our first key in defeating this condition is a detailed functional neurological examination that we call the ‘Neuropathy Severity Exam’.”

“We recently began providing this neurological examination to have an overview of the location type and extent of the damage. The type and extent of damage in patients is as individual as a snowflake. That’s why we begin with this special, no cost examination to let patients know where they stand. During the televised visit, many patients offered their personal testimonials of recovery. Patients reported vastly improved motor functions after only a few treatments. One patient demonstrated his ability to walk backwards-something he had not been able to do for years.” “I have suffered greatly from pain and immobility. I have been unsure with my balance that has caused me many falls. My treatments have been going on for two months now and I am amazed at how much pain has subsided and how much surer I am on my feet,” the patient said.

Dr. Karl R.O.S. Johnson, DC has been in practice since 1983 and has focused his practice on chronic conditions including Neuropathy for the last 10 years. His Neuropathy Neurological Treatment Center is located at 51735 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Michigan Business Biography airs on the CBS Morning News on WWJ Television in Detroit and is hosted by Allyn Mark, CEO of Industry Visions News and longtime broadcast personality.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/IdD_3_HdkXA