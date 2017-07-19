Michigan Retailers Association nominee Bill Golden of Golden Shoes lands in top 5 nationally for championing retail industry issues

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) – Bill Golden of Golden Shoes in downtown Traverse City is one of an elite group of five finalists for America’s Retail Champion of the Year, an honor bestowed annually by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The announcement came Tuesday at NRF’s Retail Advocates Summit, as small retailers from across the country were honored for their advocacy on behalf of the industry. Retailers, including Golden, are in Washington this week to meet with members of Congress on a variety of public policy issues.

Trudy Trombley, owner of Truly Trudy’s Boutique in Stowe, Vt., was named America’s Retail Champion of the Year. She was selected from 75 nominees and the group of five finalists who included Golden. The program honors retailers who make their mark on public policy debates.

“Going out and advocating for other retailers is satisfying,” Golden said. “To get the recognition is nice and it’s good to know there’s a voice out there for me and my fellow retailers. We’re all champions.”

Golden was nominated by Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) and serves as a director on the board of Michigan Retailers Services, an MRA subsidiary. Golden Shoes was honored as Michigan Retailer of the Year in 2005 in the small retail category.

“Bill Golden bleeds retail, and he’s a longtime advocate for the independent retailer,” said Jim Hallan, President and CEO of MRA. “It’s good to see him recognized for his many contributions.”

Golden Shoes, a fixture on Traverse City’s Front Street, is well known to residents and tourists alike. Bill is co-president with his brother Craig of the family-owned business, which succeeded a shoe store dating back to 1883.

A Traverse City native, Golden began working in the store at age 14. He is chair of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, a member on the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and active with the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance.

He has advocated on many state issues, including Main Street Fairness and support for Downtown Development Authorities. He is a proponent for MRA’s Buy Nearby program, which urges residents to keep their shopping dollars in Michigan and celebrates I Buy Nearby Weekend on Oct. 7-8.

“NRF is proud to host hardworking small business owners in Washington this week to recognize our industry’s most engaged retail advocates,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Participants will meet with members of the House and Senate on Capitol Hill today to discuss the retail industry’s public policy agenda and priorities.

NRF is the world’s largest retail trade association, with members in more than 45 countries. Retail is the nation’s largest private sector employer, supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy.

