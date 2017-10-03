Microdea is Named to the 2017 List of Best Workplaces in Technology

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microdea is proud to announce that our organization has been named to the 2017 LIST OF BEST WORKPLACES IN TECHNOLOGY

Microdea received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list of the twenty-five Best Workplaces in Technology is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

Analysis of the data to compile this list focused on the following considerations:

For eligibility, companies certified in the past year, have a minimum of 50 employees and work primarily in the Technology industry.

GPTW determined the BEST based the overall Trust Index score of eligible organizations.

“Microdea is honoured to receive the Great Workplace certification,” says CEO Steve Divitkos. “Our employees are indeed our most important resource, and continually investing in their happiness, engagement and growth is an ethos that we live by every single day. Every single person at Microdea is, in their own unique way, a driving force behind our mission to ‘keep things rolling’ for the Transportation & Logistics industry, an industry that directly supports over 10 million families across North America.”

About Microdea:

Microdea is a rapidly growing enterprise software company focused on the development, sale and support of document management software and business process automation technology for the transportation and logistics sector. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Microdea serves a large and diverse customer base across the entire transportation & logistics spectrum. Visit http://www.microdea.com to learn more.

