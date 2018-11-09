Microsoft Paid $1.3 Billion Cash as Part of GitHub Deal

CBJ — It turns out Microsoft has made $1.3 billion in cash payments in relation to its acquisition of GitHub last summer.

The Redmond, Washington based company acquired the coding hosting startup in June with a price tag of $7.5 billion.

It was previously thought to have been an all-stock deal, but Microsoft says the $7.5 billion figure was “inclusive of cash payments of $1.3 billion in respect of vested GitHub equity awards and an indemnity escrow” and that the deal was finalized on October 25.

Software developers use GitHub to host and share code as they write it, often using it to distribute open source software.

@CanBizJournal