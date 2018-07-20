Microsoft Shares At All-Time High

CBJ — Microsoft shares have risen 5% to an all-time high, after investors showed their approval for another strong quarterly report, backed mainly by growth in its legacy software business as well as its Azure cloud computing services.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington company hit $108.20, adding more than $30 billion to a market capitalization that was already $802 billion.

Microsoft has more than doubled in value since Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014 and refocused the software behemoth on newer businesses.

The company was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

@CanBizJournal