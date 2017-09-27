Midpoint Holdings Ltd.: Appointment of Officers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Sept. 27, 2017) - Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MPT) (“Midpoint” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, subsequent to its recently held annual general meeting (the “AGM“) where shareholders appointed a new Board member, the Board of Directors (the “Board“) has now met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

David Wong: Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and

Corbin Comishin: Chief Financial Officer;

and the appointment of the following members to the Company’s Audit Committee:

Ron Geffner (Chairman);

Mike Hampson; and

Dan Drogman.

“We are pleased to welcome a highly-qualified and new board member” said David Wong, Chairman, Midpoint. Ron Geffner added “I look forward to serving the shareholders and working constructively with the Midpoint Board to complete their turnaround effort and help the management team realize the future potential for the company.”

Ron S. Geffner

Mr. Geffner is a Partner at Sadis & Goldberg, a New York based law firm. Mr Geffner advises hundreds of hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds organized in the United States and offshore. Mr. Geffner began his career with the SEC, where he investigated and prosecuted violations of the federal securities laws with an emphasis on enforcement in connection with violations of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940.

About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institution with the world’s first authentic peer-to-peer (‘P2P’) foreign exchange marketplace. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals and anyone involved in international payments, use Midpoint’s US patent protected platform for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services.

Midpoint is currently handling transactions in 22 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across 72 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.

Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

