Milestone Scientific Launches New User-Friendly, Multi-Platform Compatible Website

LIVINGSTON, NJ–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) – Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE MKT: MLSS) invites visitors to explore its new website. The website is focused on bringing Milestone’s technology to the medical industry and establishing Milestone’s platform technology as the standard-of-care in painless and precise drug delivery in the U.S., Europe and around the world. This vision has now been realized with the recent FDA clearance of the CompuFlo® epidural instrument, as well as European marketing clearance of both the epidural and intra-articular instruments.

The website was created with the user experience central to its design, using the latest technology so the site is fully compatible with all browsers and is fully responsive to large monitors and mobile devices alike. Press releases and SEC filings are automatically posted as they occur and stock information data is updated on demand with a 20-minute delay. The new website is easy to navigate and will be continually updated with the latest product information.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technology. Milestone’s computer-controlled systems make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

