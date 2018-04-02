Milestone Scientific Reports Independent Industry Coverage of the CompuFlo(R) Epidural System in OBG Management Magazine

LIVINGSTON, NJ–(Marketwired – April 02, 2018) – Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS) (NYSE MKT: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, reported the following independent industry trade coverage of the CompuFlo® Epidural system in an article entitled “Pressure-Sensing Technology For Epidurals” in the Product Update column, in the March issue of OBG Management, a leading publication in the ObGyn specialty addressing patient care and practice management under one cover. OBG reports on new and existing obstetric and gynecologic procedures, treatments, and surgical techniques; and present physicians’ evidence-based approaches to treatment.

Publication: OBG Management is a free, BPA-audited print and digital publication distributed to just over 124,000 OB/GYN clinicians six times a year.

Article: https://www.mdedge.com/obgmanagement/article/159697/obstetrics

This coverage reflects the recogniton and continuing interest in the CompuFlo® Epidural System as an innovative technology that provides an objective, real-time and documented confirmation of epidural space location during epidural anesthesia and analgesia procedures. Publication in this specialty clinical journal highlights the importance of this new technology for obstetric patients and practitioners.

