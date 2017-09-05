Milestone Scientific to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

LIVINGSTON, NJ–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – Milestone Scientific Inc . (NYSE American: MLSS) (NYSE MKT: MLSS), a medical R&D company that designs, patents, incubates and commercializes a growing portfolio of innovative injection technologies, today announced that Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two investor conferences in September.

Event: 6th Annual Gateway Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Time: 2:30 PM Pacific Time/ 5:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco

The 6th Annual Gateway Conference will feature more than 100 companies from growth industries. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com.

Event: 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Time: 3:50-4:15 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Rutherford; Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.rodmanevents.com) to register for the Rodman & Renshaw conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a leading medical research and development company that designs and patents innovative injection technology. Milestone’s computer-controlled systems make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management’s reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.