Millennial Lithium Reports Positive Geophysical Results at the Pocitos West Lithium Brine Prospect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX.V:ML) (Frankfurt:A3N2:GR) (OTCQB:MLNLF) (“Millennial” or the “Company”) is pleased to report encouraging results from a geophysical survey conducted at its Pocitos West property in the Pocitos-Rincon basin of Salta Province, Argentina. The results show continuity of possible lithium brine-bearing sediment from the salar under cover into the area of Millennial’s 160 square kilometer Pocitos West property. Millennial is currently exploring the Pocitos West property with its joint venture partner Liberty One Lithium Corp. (“Liberty”) (TSX.V: LBY).

Millennial’s Argentine subsidiary, Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. engaged Tecnología y Recursos (TyR), a Salta-based geophysics consulting group to conduct a Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES) survey over the Pocitos West property. This type of survey detects and measures the presence of subsurface conductive layers. Brine is a fluid with a very high salt content, which is highly conductive for electrical currents. Thus, a high brine content in porous sediments can be detected as a conducive anomaly in this type of survey.

A total of eleven stations were measured in the campaign, mainly along a north-south line covering the entire 27 kilometre (km) length of the property, with an additional two stations to define an east-west profile. The results throughout the survey area show clearly a sharp contrast between upper, electrically resistive material, interpreted to be dry sediments, an intermediate zone of likely sediments with fresh or brackish water in the pore spaces, and a low resistivity (conductive) zone that is interpreted to be the continuation of brine-bearing sediments contained in the Pocitos basin. The survey detected higher resistivity materials below the suspected brine host through most of the area, defining the possible base of brine mineralization.

Profiles constructed along the group of VES stations indicate good potential for brine content. The north-south profile, measured along a 24 kilometer line of stations and covering most of the 27 kilometer north-south extent of the mineral rights shows what appears to be a continuous conductive layer of up to 164 meters thick. An east-west profile indicates that the conductive layer extends from the present day Pocitos salar under very recently deposited alluvial material covering much of the western margin of the maximum historical salar surface.

Millennial CEO, Farhad Abasov, commented “The results of the Pocitos West geophysics survey appear to confirm that a brine-bearing aquifer beneath the present day Pocitos salar is related to an older, larger salar footprint, and does in fact appear to extend beneath more recent alluvial cover. These results are being used to target and permit exploration drill holes throughout the 160 square kilometer mining license area controlled by the Company. If we can confirm the presence of brine by drilling, with lithium content that is typical in brine deposits of this region, the potential for brine mineralization could be very large.”

Permits for the drilling plans have passed the required public consultation and are into final stages of the Salta Mining Office approvals process. Approval is anticipated in time for the upcoming fair-weather spring months, with the first round of drilling anticipated for the fourth quarter

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, AIPG CPG., COO of the Company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp., please contact investor relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

“Farhad Abasov”

CEO, Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

