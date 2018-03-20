Millrock Partner PolarX Reports Maiden Resource for the Zackly Copper-Gold Deposit, Alaska Range Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V:MRO) (OTCQX:MLRKF) (“Millrock”) is pleased to report that its partner PolarX Limited (ASX:PXX) (“PolarX”) has issued a press release announcing an Inferred Resource for the Zackly copper-gold deposit at its Alaska Range Project. The full press release issued by PolarX can be viewed by clicking this link. The Inferred Resource was calculated by PolarX using the standards of the Australian Joint Ore Resources Commission (JORC).

Millrock presently owns 10.74% of the issued and outstanding shares of PolarX and is entitled to certain milestone and royalty payments on portions of the project.



Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is active in Alaska, British Columbia, the southwest USA and Sonora State, Mexico. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, Altius, and Riverside. Millrock is a major shareholder of junior explorers PolarX Ltd. and Sojourn Exploration Inc.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.