Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Names United Heartland 2017 Top Workplace

NEW BERLIN, WI–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – United Heartland, a leading national workers’ compensation insurance company, was named to the list of best places to work in southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in their eight annual Top Workplaces survey. United Heartland was selected for the seventh consecutive year in the Midsize Workplaces category.

“At United Heartland, we pride ourselves on having a workplace culture that encourages professional growth and individual achievement, while still fostering a welcoming environment of camaraderie and fun,” said Danielle McCollister, director of Customer Experience and Strategic Operations. “This Top Workplaces recognition will help to make others in southeastern Wisconsin more aware of our dynamic team and recognizes each United Heartland employee who has helped to make us the organization we are today.”

“We are a company that deeply cares about our employees, customers and agents,” said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland. “It is a great honor to receive this award for seven consecutive years. First-in-class customer service is our highest priority and a top work environment helps United Heartland employees provide service that separates us from the competition.”

The Top Workplaces award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary of AF Group.

About AF Group

Founded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.