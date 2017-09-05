MIMS & CUHK School of Pharmacy Partner to Provide Patient Medicine Information on AMPOULE

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 4, 2017) – MIMS, the leading provider of drug information and healthcare solutions in Asia Pacific, has collaborated with CUHK School of Pharmacy to provide patient medicine information on the Ask My Pharmacist Online University Led Drug Enquiry platform, AMPOULE.

AMPOULE is an interactive online drug information and enquiry platform, developed by Vivian Lee Wing-yan, Associate Professor at the School of Pharmacy and Assistant Dean at the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. A pioneer innovation in Hong Kong, AMPOULE users can access bilingual drug information and practical healthcare advice in a secured and confidential manner 24/7.

With this collaboration, MIMS will provide patient friendly medicine information, PIL in English while CUHK School of Pharmacy contributes the Chinese translation of PIL.

Associate Professor Vivian Lee is passionate about promoting good health and medication safety to the Hong Kong community, especially underprivileged patients. An industry partner who shares her mission and passion to promote safe and effective use of medication was a key consideration during her search. “Accurate and updated drug information is crucial to ensure medication safety. AMPOULE is designed to provide personalized drug information in a timely manner. Users will actively interact with our pharmacists to address their drug-related problems. We will also provide educational tools to facilitate understanding of safe drug use. I am excited to collaborate with MIMS and expand the coverage of AMPOULE,” says Vivian Lee, the founder of AMPOULE.

“Teaming up with CUHK School of Pharmacy is an exciting development for MIMS,” says Wai Fun Leong, Head of Healthcare Data for MIMS. “This partnership reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our core values and vision to empower healthcare communities and patient outcomes. MIMS is always looking for ways to engage medical professionals to share knowledge and find resources to better care for patients in Asia.”

