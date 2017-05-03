Mindoro Files Annual Audited Financial Statements

MANILA, PHILIPPINES–(Marketwired – May 2, 2017) - Mindoro Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MIO)(FRANKFURT:WKN 906167) (“Mindoro” or the “Company“) today announced the filing of the Company’s annual audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. Highlights in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Audited Financial Statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Financial

Net loss of $4,959,000 in 2016 includes the Company’s proportionate share of the net income of the Company’s equity investment in AMVI amounting to $451,000, compared to a net loss of $1,633,000 in the same period of 2015.

The Company borrowed $500,000 from TVIRD pursuant to the terms of a secured promissory note on December 19, 2014. This agreement was intended as a bridge financing while negotiating for a larger financing arrangement with TVIRD and its shareholders. The note was originally due on January 31, 2015, but the term has been subsequently extended until a financing agreement is completed. The note accrues interest equal to 8% per annum and is secured by Mindoro’s interest in its wholly owned subsidiary, MRL Nickel Philippines, Inc.

In 2016, the Company received additional bridge loan of $715,000 from TVIRD, including $245,000 in the 4th quarter. As at December 31, 2016, total borrowings from TVIRD amount to $1,651,000, including accrued interest of $140,000.

At December 31, 2016, the cash balance was $93,000 and has a working capital deficit of $7,542,000, excluding warrants liabilities, compared with a cash balance of $118,000 and working capital deficit of $6,066,000, respectively, at December 31, 2015.

About Mindoro

Mindoro is a Tier 2 issuer trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (MIO) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN 906167). Mindoro has a direct and beneficial 40% interest in the Agata Mining Joint Venture and direct and beneficial 75% interest in the Agata Processing Joint Venture with an option to acquire an additional 25% interest in the Agata Processing Joint Venture. Mindoro also holds 75% interest in the Pan de Azucar Sulphur-Copper-Gold Project, Iloilo City. TVIRD has the option to earn up to 60% interest in the Agata Processing and Pan de Azucar projects by meeting the earn-in requirements outlined in the June 24, 2013 press release, which include producing a definitive feasibility study for a nickel processing facility. As of October 16, 2015, a PMRC compliant DFS was completed by Agata Processing Inc., which would result in TVIRD earning a total of 60% interest in API shares. Mindoro also holds 75% interest and an option to acquire additional 25% interest in the Tapian San Francisco Copper-Gold Project, Mindanao.

