Minivan Sales Still Declining

CBJ — Despite the continued erosion of sales of the once-popular minivan, most automotive analysts believe the vehicles will continue production.

Minivans were all the rage in the 1990s and early 2000s, especially with “soccer moms” — with the image of them driving their kids to games or other recreational activities.

However, a good deal of the “soccer moms” and many others nowadays have clearly shown a preference for small car-based SUVs with three rows of seats, which typically can seat up to eight people.

While there are less companies making minivans today, Fiat-Chrysler, Honda, Toyota and Kia still believe there is a market for them and plan on continuing production — at least for the foreseeable future.

Due to the minivan’s people-hauling capabilities they hold promise as autonomous vehicles, meaning they may once again become popular — if people don’t have to be seen actually driving them.

