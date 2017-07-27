Minsud Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $650,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MSR) (“Minsud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of units in Minsud (the “Units“) for gross proceeds of $650,000 (the “Private Placement“). In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, which was initially announced on July 17, 2017, Minsud issued 6,500,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit with each Unit comprising of one common share in the capital of the Company (the “Shares“) and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants“). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at $0.15 until July 27, 2019.

The net proceeds will be used to continue exploring the Cu-Mo-Ag-Au deposit at the Chita porphyry including metallurgical tests, payments related to option agreements and financing of mining rights acquisitions, as well as working capital and corporate overhead requirements.

Compañía de Tierras Sud Argentino S.A., an insider and control person of the Company, purchased 2,400,000 Units. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement as the details of the participation by such insider was not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Private Placement.

The securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on November 28, 2017. No commission or finder’s fee was paid in connection with the Private Placement.

About Minsud Resources Corp.:



Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also owns the La Rosita Property (9,700 ha), a low sulphidation style Ag-Au mineralization prospect in the Deaseado Massif Ag-Au mining district, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:



This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, results of exploration, anticipated financial results, future work programs, capital expenditures and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, but not limited to: changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Company may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentina peso, and the U.S. dollar); risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company’s title to properties; risks relating to the Company’s ability to raise funds; fluctuations in commodity prices and the factors identified in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking-information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.