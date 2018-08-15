Minuteman Press International Celebrates 40 Years of Franchising in Canada

CBJ — TORONTO, Ontario & VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Minuteman Press International, the world’s largest and #1 rated design, marketing, and printing franchise, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary of franchising in Canada.

“After expanding our franchise operations in the U.S. in 1975, we decided to bring our passion for printing and entrepreneurship to Canada. Our first Canada-based Minuteman Press franchise opened in the summer of 1978 in Mississauga, Ontario, and the rest is history,” says Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International President & CEO.

He continues, “The way that we have grown and evolved our business from everyday printing essentials to now include anything you can put a name, image or logo on is really an incredible feat. Our Canada centres are full-service printing and marketing providers that design and produce large format posters and signs, custom branded apparel, promotional products ranging from water bottles and reusable tote bags to USB drives, direct mail campaigns from start to finish, and of course, all things printed on paper. Our franchise owners are certainly thankful for our expanded products and services lines just as we are thankful for their dedicated service to their business communities in Canada.”

Today, Minuteman Press has 74 franchises operating in Canada that are supported by local regional support teams in Toronto and Vancouver. Additional benefits of franchising with Minuteman Press include:

Based in Toronto, Kevin Wittal is Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for Eastern Canada. He says, “Minuteman Press is a world class organisation and we are proud of our 40-year track record in Canada. I love working with Minuteman Press owners here in Eastern Canada and it is very gratifying to help them grow their business.”

Neil MacLeod, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for Vancouver and Western Canada, adds, “When people sign on to own a Minuteman Press franchise, they are joining a bigger family. I believe the support that we offer is second to none as is our collective knowledge and experience in the industry.”

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 26 times and 15 years in a row, including 2018. Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2018 Top Franchises and 2017 Top B2B Franchises lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners.

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today’s business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

