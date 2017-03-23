Miramont Resources Approved for Listing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Miramont Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Miramont“) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and that trading will commence at the market opening on March 27, 2017, under the trading symbol “MONT”.

About Miramont

Miramont is a mineral exploration company with a focus on acquiring, exploring and advancing mineral properties.

Reader Advisory

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the contents of this news release.