Mission Ready Announces New Chief Financial Officer, Closes Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – Mission Ready Services Inc. (“Mission Ready“) (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dong Shim as CFO and Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Nicolette A. Keith has stepped down as CFO and Secretary of the Company to pursue another professional opportunity. Ms. Keith has agreed to sit as a member of the Company’s Advisory Council. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Keith for her service as an officer of the Company.

Dong H. Shim is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States.

Mr. Shim has served as an audit partner on numerous audit engagements with a mid-size firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he audited various publicly traded companies, primarily focusing on junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries. As an audit partner, Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market.

Mr. Shim is currently the President of Golden Tree Capital Corp. and SHIM Accounting Corporation with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada. In addition, Mr. Shim teaches accounting as an instructor at a local college in Vancouver and acts as a facilitator at CPA Western School of Business mentoring CPA candidates enrolled in the CPA Professional Education Program.

Convertible Debenture Financing

The Company reports that it has closed its brokered private placement financing of up to CAD $1.5MM aggregate principal amount of secured convertible debentures (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds raised of CDN $800,000. Further details of the Offering can be found in the Company’s news releases dated April 5, 2017 and April 28, 2017 which can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.MissionReady.ca or at www.sedar.com.

About Mission Ready Services Inc.

Mission Ready serves to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Innovations and Development of Personal Protective Equipment

Manufacturing of Leading Military & Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment

Cleaning, Decontamination & Repair of Personal Protective Equipment

Mission Ready’s management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

