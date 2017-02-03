Mitel to Host Analyst Day in New York on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitel® (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW), a global leader in real-time business, cloud and mobile communications, today announced that it will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors at the LeParker Meridien Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Senior members of Mitel’s management team will host a series of presentations and be available to answer analyst and investor questions. Product demonstrations will also be a featured part of the presentation program. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and conclude by approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Mitel’s website at www.mitel.com.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should please contact Michael McCarthy, Vice President – Investor Relations for Mitel at michael.mccarthy@mitel.com to confirm their attendance.

