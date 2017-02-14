Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | MITRE appoints Dr. Jason Providakes as President and CEO MITRE appoints Dr. Jason Providakes as President and CEO MITRE appoints Dr. Jason Providakes as President and CEO RecommendedNeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle will attract 1,600+ community-development professionals, nearly $3 million in economic impactNeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle will attract 1,600+ community-development professionals, nearly $3 million in economic impactTiny Pixels Shortens Wait for Web Content Delivery With On-Demand Image Rendering