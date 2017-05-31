MITRE Names Patricia Steinbrech VP, Director of Healthcare FFRDC

MCLEAN, VA and BEDFORD, MA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – The MITRE Corporation is pleased to announce its appointment of Patricia Steinbrech as Vice President and Director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (CAMH).

CAMH, sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services, is one of seven federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) operated by MITRE, a not-for-profit that assists the federal government with scientific research and analysis, development and acquisition, and systems engineering and integration.

Steinbrech is responsible for developing and leading MITRE’s overall healthcare strategic and business operations and health missions of federal agencies served by CAMH.

Steinbrech, a senior executive with experience providing transformational leadership and establishing partnerships to advance organizational strategy and goals, technology portfolios, and solution engineering has focused on the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry as well as the healthcare information sector. She served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for ACT, Inc., a global not-for-profit organization where she led information technology, operations, and services. Prior to ACT, Patricia spent 18 years at Johnson & Johnson, where she served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President in the global pharmaceuticals supply group, in addition to prior executive roles in data architecture strategy for other divisions. Her deep expertise in information technology, data analytics, complex change management, and solutions engineering are suited to the drivers in today’s healthcare system modernization.

