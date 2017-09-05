MiX Telematics to Present at Heavy Duty Trucking Webinar on “Why Fleets Should Be Looking Beyond ELD”

BOCA RATON, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it is hosting a webinar with Heavy Duty Trucking titled, “Why Fleets Should Be Looking Beyond ELD.” The free Sept. 12 event features speakers John Seidl, Transportation Consultant at Integrated Risk Solutions and Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

With the ELD Mandate deadline looming, fleets are understandably focused on ensuring they are compliant. But many fleets plan to minimally comply — investing as little as possible in ELD technology. For those fleets, ELDs will always be a cost center. By contrast, for fleets taking a long-term view, ELDs can be a profit center.

In this event, Seidl and Allen will describe how fleets can leverage ELDs for strategic advantage, including:

Improved safety

Improved efficiency

Improved compliance

Attendees will learn how fleets taking this approach have been able to reduce their overall costs by $50-100 per vehicle, per month, even after accounting for the cost of their ELD solutions.

Who: John Seidl, Transportation Consultant at Integrated Risk Solutions and Pete Allen, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics

What: Free webinar: “Why Fleets Should Be Looking Beyond ELD”

When: Sept. 12, 2017 at 2pm ET/11am PT

Where: Register online at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1157826&sti=News

