MK Automotives Cord-Cutting Service Clikia (TM) Completes Test Flight, Announces Launch Date

PHOENIX, AZ–(Marketwired – Mar 16, 2017) – MK Automotive, Inc. (OTC PINK: MKAU), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) service and original content incubator, announced today the date of its full-scale system launch: March 27, 2017.

“Thanks to insightful test-user feedback and superior functionality test results on both Apple iOS and Android systems, we are pleased to be able to bring forward our full-system launch date by approximately one month,” said MKAU CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin. Mr. Loflin continued, “I want to personally thank all of those who took the time to test Clikia and share their experiences. We expect that the full launch of Clikia will quickly make its mark in the content streaming services segment.” Mr. Loflin made special note of the fact that Clikia will serve also as an Original Content Incubator, where content creators will be able to develop and launch channels, as well as interact with fellow creators.

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding “over-the-top” marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia’s entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is “Over-the-top”?

“Over-the-top,” or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

