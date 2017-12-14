Mkango Announces Exercise of Warrants

LONDON and CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA) (TSX-V:MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango“) announces that following the exercise of warrants over 151,515 common shares without par value in the share capital of the Company (“New Shares”), it has received an aggregate cash consideration of £10,000 and is today issuing the equivalent number of New Shares. The warrants are being exercised at 6.6 pence each.

The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8:00a.m. on 18 December 2017. The New Shares will also trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission, its issued share capital will consist of 102,879,224 shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use these figures as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Mkango Resources Limited

Mkango’s primary business is the exploration for rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, a country whose hospitable people have earned it a reputation as “the warm heart of Africa”. The Company holds three exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi, the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence and the Chimimbe Hill licence.

The main exploration target in the Phalombe licence is the Songwe Hill rare earths’ deposit, which features carbonatite hosted rare earth mineralisation and was subject to previous exploration in the late 1980s. Mkango completed an updated Pre-feasibility Study for the project in November 2015.

In November 2017, Mkango entered into an agreement with Talaxis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Group Limited, whereby, subject to regulatory approval, Talaxis will fully fund a feasibility study for Songwe by investing £12 million (C$20 million) for a 49% interest in the project. Talaxis will also have the option to acquire a further 26% interest in the project by arranging funding for project development.

In addition, by investing a further £2 million (C$3.3 million), Talaxis may acquire a 49% interest in a new venture to be established by Mkango focused on neodymium alloy powders, magnet and other technologies. This includes the collaboration with Metalysis Ltd announced in September 2017, which is focused on advanced alloys using neodymium or praseodymium with other elements for permanent magnet manufacturing.

Permanent magnets are critical materials for most electric vehicles, direct drive wind turbines and many other high growth applications. Neodymium is a key rare earth component at Songwe.

Talaxis and Mkango have also agreed to cooperate as preferred partners on rare earths projects worldwide and on other projects in Malawi.

The main exploration targets of Mkango’s remaining two licences are, in the Thambani licence, uranium, niobium, tantalum and zircon and, in the Chimimbe Hill licence, nickel and cobalt.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca.

