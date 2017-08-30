Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - Mkango Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MKA)(AIM:MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango“), is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2017. The reports will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp).

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Corporation in the United States. The securities of the Corporation will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.