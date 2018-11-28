Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending September 30, 2018

CBJ Newsmakers

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango“) is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ending September 30, 2018. The reports will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website ( http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp ).

