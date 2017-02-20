M*Modal’s Artificial Intelligence Frees Up More Than 2 Million Hours of Physician Time for Patient Care in 2016

FRANKLIN, TN–(Marketwired – February 20, 2017) – M*Modal, a leading provider of clinical documentation and Speech Understanding™ solutions, today announced that its artificial intelligence based clinical documentation solutions are experiencing a tremendous upsurge in the industry and have been broadly adopted by more than 250,000 physicians. The fast-growing adoption speaks of the excitement and momentum M*Modal continues to experience in the market: for instance, just in 2016, over 50,000 clinicians switched over to the M*Modal front-end speech recognition solution, Fluency Direct™. In the same year, by using M*Modal solutions, physicians regained over 2 million hours of their time for providing patient care that would otherwise have been spent documenting it.

M*Modal solutions also received top rankings in the recently-published 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report, which is based solely on confidential client feedback and product evaluations to recognize companies that have made significant strides to improve healthcare. M*Modal Fluency Direct achieved #1 Best in KLAS ranking in Speech Recognition, Front-End EMR, outperforming three other products in this segment and earning above average scores in all five key performance categories. M*Modal Fluency for Transcription® was awarded the top position as #1 KLAS Category Leader in the Speech Recognition, Back-End segment, surpassing two other products.

See how different vendor solutions stack up against each other in the Best in KLAS report, including M*Modal #1 Best in KLAS, Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR and M*Modal #1 KLAS Category Leader, Speech Recognition: Back-End.

M*Modal is also a proud partner to the country’s premier healthcare organizations to help drive a forward-thinking documentation strategy by embedding clinical intelligence into physician workflows and leveraging existing systems for sustainable improvement in outcomes.

“M*Modal is a strategic and reliable partner in our forward journey into the electronic chart and integrated care,” said Dr. Mark Guy, Allegheny Health Network. “The top ranking is well deserved as M*Modal’s blend of speech and real-time natural language understanding technologies helps us move toward better use of the patient narrative to deliver value-based care while significantly relieving the documentation burden on providers.”

Gaining unprecedented adoption in the market within 2 years of being launched, M*Modal Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) is a built-in quality check system that provides real-time, actionable insights to clinicians as they document in over 120 EHRs for continuous improvement in how doctors care for their patients. Using M*Modal CAPD, healthcare organizations have reported a 30% reduction in retrospective queries and later amendments to their documentation. Also, up to 70% of physicians using the system are reportedly interacting with the insights for meaningful engagement with technology.

“These awards and market traction can be attributed to several factors including our cognitive technology, ease of integration, lowest cost of ownership, in-house services, and the ambient documentation experience we deliver to physicians,” said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of M*Modal. “We will continue being the first to bring greater innovation to market with our physician assistive solutions that support diverse goals such as virtual scribing, risk-adjustment documentation, predictive analytics, etc. so that we can pro-actively help resolve gaps in documentation and patient care.”

To experience the M*Modal momentum and see its top-ranking solutions at work, please visit booth # 1043 at the 2017 HIMSS conference being held in Orlando till February 23.

About M*Modal

M*Modal is a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions, enabling hospitals and physicians to enrich the content of patient electronic health records (EHR) for improved healthcare and comprehensive billing integrity. As one of the largest clinical transcription service providers in the U.S., with a global network of medical editors, M*Modal also provides advanced cloud-based Speech Understanding™ technology and data analytics that enable physicians and clinicians to include the context of their patient narratives into electronic health records in a single step, further enhancing their productivity and the cost-saving efficiency and quality of patient care at the point of care. For more information, please visit www.mmodal.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.KLASresearch.com.