Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Completion of Integration of Its Platform With Prisma  

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (“Mobi724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a global Fintech company, offering a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions is pleased to announce that it has completed the integration and testing of its Card-Linked Offers & Rewards Platform (“CLO&R Platform”) with Prisma Medios De Pago S.A., the largest payment cards acquirer and processor in Argentina, and the fourth largest in Latin America, processing more than 7 billion transactions per year (“Prisma”). This integration is the final step in a long and rigorous process required to launch the new generation of CLO&R solutions in Argentina.

Mobi724 is expecting to launch two (2) important clients in Argentina in Q1 2019.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724, stated: “This integration and the imminent launch of important clients in Argentina, with our disruptive Fintech solutions, is a fundamental, and highly anticipated achievement in our strategic plan for 2019 and beyond.”

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“We enable smart transactions anywhere”

Mobi724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale; and a mobile EMV compliant payment platform. Mobi724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. Mobi724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

About Prisma Medios De Pago S.A.

Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. develops multi-platform solutions for various processing and payment methods. It offers processing solutions in the areas of debit and credit cards, ATMs, commercial services, customer service centers, loyalty programs, and fraud and risk management. The company also offers various solutions for stores, including cards, electronic payments, micropayments, and payment gateways. It serves financial companies in Argentina and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management’s expectations or estimations with regard to the Company’s future performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Mr. George Aizpurua

Vice-President, Communications

First Canadian Capital Corp.

T: 647-500-2389/416-742-5600; E: gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

Ms. Rachel Girard

Chief Financial Officer

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200; E: IR@Mobi724.com