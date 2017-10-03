MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE:MOS) to Expand Visa’s Loyalty and Offers Platform in Latin America and the Caribbean

MONTREAL, CANADA–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724″ or the “Company”) (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN)(CNSX:MOS)(OTCQB:MOBIF), a FinTech leader offering integrated EMV payment, Card-Linked Offers, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, entered into an agreement with Visa, a global payments technology company, to provide Visa clients a suite of integrated Loyalty Solutions, including MOBI724’s Card-Linked Offers & Rewards, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions through the Visa Loyalty and Offers Platform in Latin America and the Caribbean.

As part of their agreement, MOBI724 will help expand the development of Card-Linked Offers and Integrated Loyalty Solutions to Visa’s merchants, acquirers and issuers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Visa to expand the implementation of card-linked and loyalty solutions in the Latin America region,” said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of MOBI724 Global Solutions. “Our relationship with Visa will enable us to deploy our innovative solutions to Visa’s clients and combine unique card-linked offers and rewards solutions that will enable a new seamless user experience for both merchants and cardholders alike.”

About MOBI724 Global Solutions

“We enable smart transactions anywhere”

MOBI724, a leader in the fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment & digital marketing solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any Mobile device. MOBI724’s solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any Mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. MOBI724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, Mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and “track and measure” incentive campaigns worldwide to any Mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

