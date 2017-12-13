MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc.’s Completes the Integration of Its One-Swipe Solution in Colombia and Is Now Ready to Generate Revenue in the Colombian Market in Q1 2018

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724″ or the “Company”) (CSE:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a Fintech leader offering all in one fully integrated EMV payment, Card-Linked Offers, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed the integration of its One-Swipe Solution with its partner CredibanCo S.A., Colombia’s largest payment cards network and processor (“CredibanCo”), and expects to begin generating revenues as planned in Q1 2018.

The aforementioned integration work is part of the roll-out phase as per the partnership agreement signed by MOBI724 and CredibanCo in February 2017. CredibanCo is expected to commence onboarding clients such that MOBI724 will exploit its integrated One-Swipe Solution to process transactions. The One-Swipe Solution will allow Colombian payment card issuers to enable their respective cardholders to receive relevant and targeted card-linked offers and rewards and redeem offers directly at more than 172,000 CredibanCo points-of-sale, in a seamless user experience for all the players in the ecosystem: issuers, cardholders and retailers. The One-Swipe Solution gives card issuers the opportunity to increase spend and usage while fostering consumer loyalty.

The Company expects to generate revenue from its partnership with CredibanCo in Q1 2018. “We have a solid sales pipeline in Colombia so I am very pleased that our One-Swipe Solution is ready for revenue generation in Q1 2018. The achievement of this milestone is in alignment with our 2018 Business Plan in this very important LatAm market,” stated Marcel Vienneau, CEO of MOBI724.

About CredibanCo S.A.

CredibanCo is a Colombian corporation, facilitating and simplifying methods of electronic payments, transactions and digital information in the financial and retail areas. CredibanCo is the largest processor in the country and has more than 220,000 affiliated merchants and more than 172,000 points of sales for electronic payment acceptance. The company has been a pioneer in the launch of mobile payment solutions. www.credibanco.com

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“We enable smart transactions anywhere”

MOBI724, a leader in the Fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment, digital marketing and business intelligence solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, Digital Marketing & Business Intelligence platform that works on any card and any mobile device. MOBI724’s solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. MOBI724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enable card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and “track and measure” incentive campaigns worldwide to any mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

