Mobify, SAP Hybris, Salmon Host Webinar on Driving Mobile Commerce Success for Peak Trading with Progressive Web Apps

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – Jul 9, 2017) – Mobile commerce leaders Mobify®, SAP Hybris, and Salmon have joined forces to present retailers and brands with the latest industry insights on how to eliminate mobile conversion barriers and capture the revenue opportunities presented by Progressive Web Apps (PWAs).

Attendees can register here for the free webinar, to be held Wed., July 12, 2017, at 4pm BST / 11am EDT / 8am PDT.

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) for commerce; SAP Hybris Commerce is the globally renowned enterprise B2C and B2B ecommerce platform; Salmon is a leading ecommerce consultancy specialising in enterprise-level retail and B2B clients.

With mobile revenue expected to overtake desktop revenue just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year, PWAs are becoming a critical component for mobile commerce. PWAs leverage the reach of the web with fast speeds that hold customer’s attention, deliver app-like experiences that feel like they belong on a phone, and enable timely and relevant customer engagement. In this one-hour webinar, retailers and brand owners will learn:

How mobile will impact peak trading season this year

How to tackle the conversion problem on mobile

How to deliver app-like, contextual experiences on mobile web

Patrick Munden, global head of retail & marketing, Salmon, says, “We’re projecting that online sales during November 2017 will surpass December, with UK shoppers spending £20bn online with £12bn spent via mobile devices. Preparing for a mobile peak means developing your progressive web strategy now, and this webinar is the best place to get the inside knowledge of three conversion-focused mobile commerce leaders simultaneously.”

According to Drew Lau, director of product management, Mobify, “We’ll be covering how any retailer with the right progressive web strategy can see impressive increases in conversion rates with landing pages that are up to 4x faster thanks to Accelerated Mobile Pages, along with radical mobile engagement results from scheduled and triggered web push notifications.”

Join Mobify, SAP Hybris, and Salmon July 12 for “Driving Mobile Commerce Success with Progressive Web Apps” by registering here.

About Salmon

Salmon is a global digital commerce consultancy that defines and delivers market-changing ecommerce solutions and customer journeys for the world’s leading brands.

Founded in 1989, with operations in London, Amsterdam, Seattle, New Delhi, Beijing and Melbourne, we have over 750 experts in multichannel commerce, shaping client platforms that drive EUR 7.4 billion in revenue annually across retail, CPG, FMCG, B2B and financial services.

Clients include Argos, Asian Paints, Audi UK, DFS, Halfords, Jumbo, LloydsPharmacy, Premier Farnell, Sainsbury’s, Selfridges, Ted Baker and Sligro Food Group.

Visit www.salmon.com.

About Mobify

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce for retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula’s Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com

Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SAP, Hybris and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.