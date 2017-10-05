MobileHelp(R) CEO Rob Flippo Awarded “Distinguished Entrepreneur” at the Research Park Annual Awards and Entrepreneurship Celebration

BOCA RATON, FL–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile medical alert and personal health management technology, announced today its CEO and co-founder, Rob Flippo, was honored at the third Research Park Annual Awards last night, taking home the “Distinguished Entrepreneur” award.

The Research Park awards recognize distinguished contributions to the Research Park’s mission to create and sustain the ideal environment for innovation and invention, maximizing the academic and entrepreneurial talent and regional resources in South Florida to accelerate economic development and prosperity.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged for our company’s sustained growth,” said Robert Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. “This award is a testament to our unwavering focus on providing our customers with the best personal safety and health management technologies.”

In addition to Mr. Flippo, other award recipients for 2017 were:

Distinguished Researcher: Ken Dawson-Scully, Ph.D.

Ken Dawson-Scully, Ph.D. Distinguished Leader: Jeff Atwater

Jeff Atwater Distinguished Organization: Boca Raton Airport Authority

“Rob Flippo’s leadership of MobileHelp is remarkable,” said Andrew Duffell, President and CEO of the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®. “The contribution Rob has made to the Research Park’s mission by interacting with Florida Atlantic University and mentoring other entrepreneurs has changed the trajectory of our mission.”

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp® is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp’s PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals®, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the website at www.MobileHelp.com.

