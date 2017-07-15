MobileHelp(R) Talks Tech: Second White Paper Series Profiles Best-in-Class Technology Solutions for Consumers

BOCA RATON, FL–(Marketwired – July 15, 2017) – Geared toward industry professionals and consumers who want to know more about technology advancements, MobileHelp, a leader in mobile medical alert and personal health management technology, has released the first in a new series of white papers focused on technology in the health and safety spaces.

The series, titled “Talking Tech,” was designed to profile the advancements taking place within the broader technology industry — and how those changes are helping consumers. The new pieces afford insights into MobileHelp’s own growth as a microcosm of the initiatives taking place within the broader sectors of safety, health and wellness.

“As we look at ways to address the most challenging issues in society today, one of the most powerful tools at our disposal is the sharing of information,” said Jean Robichaud, CTO of MobileHelp. “Examining how changes occur within the technology space, how they impact consumers and reshape how we live, work and play gives us insight into planning for the future.”

To that end, the first white paper addressed how technology has morphed and what changes can be expected in the near future — from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mobile platforms to smart appliances.

Titled “Tech is Here to Stay and Changing Everyday: Here’s How Those Changes Can Help You,” this white paper focuses on how consumers can leverage the new benefits afforded by technology to enhance their home spaces, better analyze their health, and provide the basis for future decision making.

To download a copy of this technology-focused whitepaper from MobileHelp, please visit the Resources section of the website, here.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp’s PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/14/11G142713/White-Paper-Tech-is-Here-MHP-06004A-3752c9d1038eb50185792d53ebb07d29.pdf