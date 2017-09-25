Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Mobiliya Announces Two New Azure-Enabled Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2017 Mobiliya Announces Two New Azure-Enabled Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2017 Mobiliya Announces Two New Azure-Enabled Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2017 RecommendedCalyx Completes Upgrade to Messaging Platform and Commences Development of Blockchain Enabled B2B Commerce PlatformMobiliya Announces Two New Azure-Enabled Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2017La science citoyenne au service de l’eau douce