Mobiliya Announces Two New Azure-Enabled Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2017

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 25, 2017) – Mobiliya, a systems integration company, known for delivering innovative and cost-effective custom solutions for the connected IoT ecosystems, announced the availability of two new solutions at MSFT Ignite 2017 Conference.

Mobiliya Energy Management is a smart way of understanding building energy consumption. Independent research shows that approximately 30% of the total energy consumed by any facility is wasted, largely due to the unutilized systems not being switched off or not set to power saving mode. The Energy Management solution helps facility owners leverage real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to get detailed insights outlining how their buildings consume energy. As a result, they can make better decisions in order to reduce energy waste, optimize energy consumption and reduce operational costs.

Mobiliya Asset Tracking system is a comprehensive inventory management tool that enables business asset owners to locate, track, monitor and assess their goods and remote assets in real time, at any time. The Mobiliya Asset Tracking system enables product owners to trace the location, status, condition and anticipated arrival time of an object, inside and outside of the company walls, as it moves through the supply chain. The Asset Tracking system ensures that the goods or assets are never out of sight.

At the core of its solutions, Mobiliya leverages the latest innovations in technology, such as the Microsoft Azure platform, Azure IoT Hub, Power BI and machine learning services, while augmenting the end solutions with long-term industry domain expertise and proprietary application of these technologies.

Elaborating on the solutions and the significant role that Mobiliya aims to play, Krish Kupathil, CEO of Mobiliya, said, “Both these products are aimed to resolve specific pain points that organizations suffer from. Our aim is to empower our customers with the next generation of digital transformation using futuristic technologies that will greatly enhance their business value.”

Cameron Carr, Director of IoT Partner Marketing, noted, “Mobiliya’s innovative solutions, based on Azure Platform, specifically Azure IoT Hub, will help customers to get benefits from scalable solutions while reducing their cost of energy consumption and tracking their assets be it in the warehouse or in transit.”

“Energy management is an increasingly important IoT use case for our customers, and we believe these new solutions from Mobiliya will help them be more efficient and cut costs,” said Jeff Brown, vice president IoT Sales at Dell EMC. “Our Dell Edge Gateways are equipped to process high volumes of data in a variety of environments and tough enough to handle extreme temperatures in Building Automation and Control (BAC) systems. We look forward to continuing to help partners like Mobiliya and Microsoft power new solutions to simplify IoT deployments.”

To mark the launch of these solutions, Mobiliya will be offering a free three-week Quick Start Program for the first five qualified customers to showcase their benefits. With almost no implementation risk, lower costs and faster deployment, both these solutions can be scaled up easily and seamlessly. Details of this program can be found here: Mobiliya Energy Management & Mobiliya Asset Tracking.

About Mobiliya

Mobiliya is a global IT services and engineering company enabling digital transformation for the world’s leading organizations through disruptive technologies. The company specializes in next-generation technology consulting, system integration, solution development, and deployment. With a growing global team of over 400 people, Mobiliya leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, deep learning, robotics, augmented reality and Internet-of-Things. Headquartered in Texas, the company also has global R&D centres in Canada, India, China and South Korea. For more information, visit www.mobiliya.com