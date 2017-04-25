Model N Kicks Off Rainmaker 2017, The Premier Revenue Management Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – April 25, 2017) – Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions for life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today kicked off Rainmaker 2017, the premier industry conference dedicated to Revenue Management.

Held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., from April 24-26, 2017, this year’s conference brings together over 500 industry experts from life sciences, high tech, and manufacturing companies to collaborate and discuss key trends and strategies for RMaaS, pricing transparency, industry consolidation, cloud adoption across strategic software applications and more.

“Our 13th annual Rainmaker conference is dedicated to the ways in which our customers are leveraging Revenue Management in the cloud to drive more effective pricing, quoting, contracting, rebating and channel management practices so they maximize revenue,” said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Model N. “I look forward to sharing Model N’s vision and strategic roadmap, and I want to thank our customers, partners/sponsors and employees for making Rainmaker the leading Revenue Management conference.”

Model N customers, partners and industry experts will share insights as session speakers throughout the two-day conference. Key sessions include:

The Great Debate: Will Your Global Business Be Impacted?: The Guest Keynote, featuring Senator Tom Coburn and Governor Howard Dean, will showcase hot topics currently facing the U.S. legislature. Tomorrow attendees will hear their perspectives on looming changes in healthcare, corporate tax and international trade policies and how they might impact global businesses. The keynote will be moderated by nationally renowned expert and partner at King & Spalding, John Shakow.

Price Transparency: Shaping the Future of U.S. Healthcare: Price Transparency is a term used in many ways and from a variety of perspectives today; from consumer, physician, HCP, manufacturer and HCO to payer. But what does it really mean to life sciences manufacturers and what actually is the revenue flow? How will the new political landscape shape US Healthcare in years to come? What role will Real World Evidence (RWE) and Health Technology Assessments (HTAs) play in the move from volume to value and how may it impact price? This session will help attendees understand the pros and cons to price transparency and what to expect as it evolves.

Making Outcomes-Based Contracting a Reality: Outcomes-based, value-based and risk sharing, at their core, are ultimately meant to tie drug prices to value measures agreed upon between payers and manufacturers in order to lower costs and drive better results for the patient. In this session today, attendees heard from peers and industry experts about how they are navigating the complexities of bringing these programs to market and what steps can or should be taken to ease the operational and regulatory burdens to prompt their growth in the industry.

Semiconductor Industry Consolidation: The spend on mergers and acquisitions in this industry has grown over 500 percent since 2014. Buyers are getting bought and new companies are being spun out. NXP, Freescale, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Avago, Brocade, APM, Atmel, Fairchild, Ampleon and Nexperia are but a fraction of the companies that have acquired, been acquired or spun out over the past year. In this session, attendees heard from a panel of experts on the impact of the market consolidation on sales systems, pricing and rationalization of product catalogs.

The Case for Pricing: In every market, managing and optimizing pricing delivers dividends. In good and slow markets, in expanded growth or consolidation, pricing is the base multiplier against volume that drives revenue. In this session, George Stelling, Managing Partner at Quadrillion Partners and former CIO of Nvidia and ON Semiconductor, shared a journey through real life case studies of how high tech companies leveraged pricing to deliver significant business value.

