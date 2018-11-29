Modern Métis Woman Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipient

CBJ Newsmakers

KINGSTON, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Modern Métis Woman announces that their 2018 scholarship recipient is Alana Robert of Toronto, Ontario. Modern Métis Woman is making post-secondary education more accessible for full-time students from across the country who are of Métis heritage and self-identify as a woman. Ms. Robert is in her third year of the Juris Doctor program at Osgoode Hall Law School. Ms. Robert currently holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies and Economics from the University of Manitoba and self-identifies as an “Anishinaabe-Métis woman.” Ms. Robert was motivated to pursue a career in law after learning about the magnitude of violence and exploitation of Indigenous women and girls in Winnipeg. Read the winner’s application at http://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarship-winners/

The Scholarship

Modern Métis Woman is a private, nonprofit, micro-financed organization that lends itself to furthering Métis women’s education. Carleigh Milburn, the founder of Modern Métis Woman, has contributed grants to show her love and passion for women’s education. Through Carleigh Milburn’s financial contribution, Modern Métis Woman has been provided with ongoing Canadian undergraduate scholarships. Apply for the scholarship here: http://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarships/

About Modern Métis Woman

The Modern Métis Woman was founded by Queen’s University student Carleigh Milburn with her personal funds in 2017. The objective of the organization is to provide an online community to empower Métis women. This space hopes to offer a creative outlet for expression and offers an alternative opportunity for Métis created works. We hope to enlighten others on Métis traditions, heritage and culture from these submissions. We are actively seeking for publication: photos of Métis-identifying women, short stories, novels, blogs, poems, paintings, and any other creative expressions of art. Submissions here: http://modernmetiswoman.com/submissions/

