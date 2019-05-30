Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Moduurn Introduces a Customizable App for the New Era of Mobile Ordering Moduurn Introduces a Customizable App for the New Era of Mobile Ordering CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedModuurn Introduces a Customizable App for the New Era of Mobile OrderingHanda Mining Corporation Announces Debt Financing Completed for Copper Processing PlantCronos Group Inc. to Present at Piper Jaffray 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference, Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference and Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference