Moleculin Announces Patients Treated in FDA Approved Phase I/II Annamycin Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – April 04, 2018) – Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (NASDAQ: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that patients have successfully begun treatment in its U.S. Phase I/II clinical trial of Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

The first patient enrolled in Moleculin’s Annamycin clinical trial was treated at The University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Seidman Cancer Center on March 28, 2018.

“It is exciting to now have this trial fully under way,” commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. “We are also pleased that the same Cancer Center has begun treatment of the second patient as well, so we are hopeful that the pace of recruitment will also meet our expectations. We continue to work toward opening additional U.S. sites to increase patients’ access to this clinical trial.”

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our clinical stage drugs are Annamycin, an anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, and WP1066, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and AML. We are also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional STAT3 inhibitors and compounds targeting the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the enrollment of additional patients in the U.S. Annamycin clinical trial, the ability to open additional clinical sites and the ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Annamycin. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.